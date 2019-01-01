Passengers fall ill on Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland to Tampa

Six passengers fell ill Tuesday on a Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Cleveland to Tampa, the airline said in a statement. The passengers were evaluated by medical staff upon arrival in Tampa before being released, and the rest of the passengers were released after a brief holding period.

The primary symptom was vomiting, Tampa International Airport officials told CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP. The six passengers were not traveling together, the airline said.

The cause of the illness is under investigation, the airline said. A Cleveland Hopkins International Airport spokesman told Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO that the airport shut down the water fountains in the concourse where Frontier Airlines is located as a precaution