More than 300,000 pacifiers recalled over choking hazard

Approximately 330,000 pacifiers were voluntarily recalled this week due to a choking hazard, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have yet been reported from the pacifiers, which are being recalled by the Houston-based company Mushie & Co.

The recall covers FRIGG silicone pacifiers, which come in two designs — classic and daisy — and more than 40 colors, according to the notice. Each design had two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months.

The pacifiers, which have "FRIGG" in raised letters on the handle, were sold at stores including TJ Maxx, Olivia and Jade, Lil' Tulips and SpearmintLOVE, as well as on Amazon and the Mushie & Co. website, between April and December 2021.

Photos of the recalled pacifiers. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The notice said Mushie & Co "has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier." The Denmark-based manufacturer has received approximately 200 similar reports, the notice said.

Customers should "immediately stop" using the pacifiers and contact the company for a refund or credit, the notice said.