"Friends" is leaving Netflix in 2020

"Friends" — one of the most popular shows on Netflix — will officially leave the platform after this year. The hit sitcom will move to WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

When the new platform launches in spring 2020, it will be the exclusive streaming home to all 236 episodes of "Friends," WarnerMedia announced in a press release Tuesday.

"The One Where We Have to Say Goodbye," Netflix tweeted." We're sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang."

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

The announcement follows the loss of another major sitcom from Netflix — "The Office." The cult-favorite will live on NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service following its departure from Netflix in 2021.

HBO Max will feature "an extensive collection of exclusive original programming (Max Originals) and the best-of-the-best from WarnerMedia's enormous portfolio of beloved brands and libraries," according to a company press release.

Other shows that will be exclusive to the HBO platform include "Pretty Little Liars" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." The service also inked exclusive movie deals with producer Greg Berlanti and actress and producer Reese Witherspoon.

HBO Max said it has several original series lined up for the launch, including "Tokyo Vice," starring Ansel Elgort; "The Flight Attendant," starring Kaley Cuoco; and "Love Life," starring Anna Kendrick. Other celebrities involved in the launch include Issa Rae, Damon Lindelof, Lena Dunham, Nicole Kidman and "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin.

HBO Max will launch next spring with some 10,000 hours of content, but WarnerMedia has not yet announced how much it will cost.