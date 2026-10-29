Millions of Bodum USA coffee makers sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to burn risk

Coffee appliance company Bodum USA is recalling 5.9 million French press makers, warning that the glass carafe can break and cause burn injuries.

Bodum USA is the American subsidiary of a Danish-Swiss company that specializes in coffee hardware. So far, the company has received 70 reports of glass carafes breaking, 48 of which resulted in burns, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The French press coffee makers were sold on Amazon.com, in retailers including Target and Walmart, and other stores between 1974 and October 2026.

The agency said the glass carafes can unexpectedly break if they are damaged or cracked, which can happen when customers use metal spoons to stir coffee.

The recall involves a variety of Bodum USA models, including 8-cup French presses and 12-cup Bistro, Brazil, Caffettiera, Chambord, Crema, Java, Jesper and Kenya models, according to CPSA. The recall number is 27-055.

Safety regulators said customers who purchased one of the recalled French press makers should not use metal utensils to stir the coffee and should avoid using the carafes if they are cracked or damaged. Customers can contact Bodum to receive a plastic stirring spoon.

A Bodum USA customer service representative told CBS News that the company is not offering refunds to customers.

For more information, consumers can contact the company toll-free at 888-879-8213 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET; email at Bodum3302@sedgwick.com; or online at www.bodumfrenchpressrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.bodum.com (click on "Recall Information").