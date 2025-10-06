French appeals court revisits Gisèle Pelicot rape case

Less than a year after the landmark verdict in a drugging and rape trial that shook France and turned Gisèle Pelicot into a global icon, she was greeted with applause Monday as she arrived at a courthouse for the appeal of a man challenging his conviction.

Husamettin Dogan, sentenced to nine years in prison last December, denies he intended to rape Pelicot. He argues that he was deceived by Dominique Pelicot, Gisèle Pelicot's ex-husband, who drugged his wife and offered her to strangers online before filming the assaults.

The 44-year-old construction worker went on trial Monday in Nimes, in southern France, on charges of aggravated rape by administering substances that impair judgment or self-control, an offense carrying up to 20 years in prison.

He remains free pending the verdict. Prosecutors had sought 12 years at his first trial, but the court imposed nine.

Wearing a pink jacket, Pelicot entered the courthouse under police escort, smiling as she shook hands with supporters who shouted "Thank you!" and other words of encouragement.

In the original proceedings, Pelicot's ex-husband and 50 other men were convicted of sexually assaulting her between 2011 and 2020 while she was under chemical submission. Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while sentences for other defendants ranged from three to 15 years imprisonment.

Gisele Pelicot arrives to an appeals court set to hear the case of a man challenging his conviction, less than a year after the landmark verdict in a drugging and rape trial that shook France, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 in Nimes, southern France. Lewis Joly / AP

The trial drew international attention after Gisèle Pelicot opposed a closed hearing, a demand made by several defendants. The court sided with her.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, which covered the trial, Gisèle Pelicot at one point said in court that the reason she wanted the hearings to happen publicly was so that "all women who are victims of rape can say to themselves: 'Madame Pelicot did it, so we can do it.'"

"I don't want them to feel ashamed anymore. It's not for us to feel shame — it's for them [sexual attackers]," she said. "Above all, I'm expressing my will and determination to change this society."

Gisèle Pelicot said on the trial's opening day that "shame must change sides." After the verdict, she declared she had "never regretted that decision" to push for public proceedings and thanked supporters who gave her the "strength" to return to court each day.

The evidence presented at trial included stomach-churning homemade videos of the abuse that Dominique Pelicot filmed in the couple's home in the small Provence town of Mazan and elsewhere.

A national reckoning

Pelicot has since become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence and the shocking case spurred a national reckoning over rape culture in France. Her trial sparked protests across the country, and some demonstrators said they hoped the case could catalyze changes to certain French laws that deal with consent.

Dominique Pelicot admitted his role and did not appeal his 20-year prison sentence, now final. He is expected to testify during the appeals hearing after being implicated by the remaining defendant.

Of the 51 convicted men, 17 initially filed appeals. Most of those were withdrawn and only Dogan pursued his appeal.

While last year's trial stretched over four months, the retrial is scheduled to last no more than four days, with a verdict expected Thursday.

Civil proceedings in Avignon are due in November to settle damages owed to the main victim and her family, to be paid jointly by the convicted men.