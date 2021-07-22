Champion distance runner Fred Zalokar found dead near summit in Yosemite National Park

A champion distance runner was found dead in Yosemite National Park after failing to return from a weekend hike, the National Park Service said. The body of Fred Zalokar, 61, of Reno, Nevada, was found and recovered on Tuesday near the summit of Mount Clark, a statement said.

Fred Zalokar National Park Service

According to the park, Zalokar was day hiking on July 17, from Happy Isles to the summit of 11,522-foot Mount Clark using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point. He had planned to return to Yosemite Valley.

"This incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available. Our condolences to his family and friends," the park statement said.

Zalokar was an accomplished endurance athlete. After winning his age group at the Tokyo Marathon in 2017, Zalokar is believed to be the first runner ever to win his age group at all six World Marathon Majors races—Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City, Runner's World reported.

On his website, Zalokar wrote that his primary interests were running, climbing and traveling, and sharing those activities with family and friends.

"I just want to keep going, trying to get faster, stronger and do the best every day, every mountain, every race," Zalokar told Runner's World in 2017.