Social Security chief Frank Bisignano also named CEO of the IRS

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday tapped Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano to take on a second role as CEO of the IRS, a newly created position at the tax agency.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that Bisignano will be responsible for overseeing all daily operations operations at the IRS, while also continuing to serve in his role heading the federal agency that administers Social Security.

Bessent said in the statement that the IRS and SSA "share many of the same technological and customer service goals. This makes Mr. Bisignano a natural choice for this role."

The appointment comes after several recent leadership changes at the IRS, with its most recent commissioner, former auctioneer and congressman Billy Long, stepping down in August after only two months on the job. Unlike previous IRS leaders, Long lacked a background in either accounting or tax law.

Bisignano is a former Wall Street executive and CEO of Fiserv, a payments and financial services firm. In his role as IRS CEO, he'll report to Bessent, who will continue to serve as acting commissioner of the IRS, according to the Treasury Department.

