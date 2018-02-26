Fourth person charged in Mojave Desert homicides

KINGMAN, Ariz. - A fourth person has been charged in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle last month in the Mojave Desert in far western Arizona.

The Mohave Daily News reports that a grand jury indicted Robin Denise Reid on two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping last week.

The bodies of 51-year-old Mona Carter and 22-year-old Daryl Ward were found Jan. 10 in a desert area east of Fort Mohave. Sheriff's officials have been looking into a possible drug connection surrounding their deaths.

KPHO

Reid is being held without bond. The 49-year-old Bullhead City woman has yet to be arraigned on the charges.

Francisco Javier Romero, 26, and Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 26, Jose Eduardo Vizcara, 28, were also arrested earlier this month in connection with the murders. The victims as well as the four suspects are all from Bullhead City, according to local media.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Reid. The county public defender's office said Wednesday she's not among its clients.