Fortune releases list of top 10 biggest U.S. companies

Chevron rejoined the upper echelon of Fortune's list of the 500 largest companies by revenue, the magazine said Monday in releasing its latest ranking.

The oil company ranks No. 10 on this year's list, knocking off drugmaker AmerisourceBergen, which held the spot in 2022. Chevron saw its revenues climb more than 52% last year, which helped it rejoin the top 10 for the first time since 2015, Fortune said. Chevron posted a record $36.5 billion in profit last year as oil and gas prices soared.

Here are the top 10 largest U.S. companies for 2022 as ranked by Fortune.

1. Walmart

The world's largest retailer posted $611 billion in revenue last year, according to Fortune. Walmart has held the top spot for 11 years straight.

2. Amazon

The online retailer generated in $514 billion in revenue last year. Amazon has been second on the list for four years.

3. Exxon Mobil

The oil company also had a banner year in 2022, raking in $413 billion in revenue and $55 billion in profit. Exxon Mobil moved into the third spot after bumping off Apple.

4. Apple

The tech giant had $394 billion in revenue for 2022, Apple may have fallen to fourth, but the iPhone seller is still the most profitable company on the list, claiming that title for the eighth time in nine years, according to Fortune.

5. UnitedHealth Group

The health insurance company generated $324 billion in revenue last year, making it the highest-ranking health care company on Fortune's list.

6. CVS Health

The pharmacy chain reported 2022 revenue of $322 billion, making it the highest-ranked company on Fortune's list run by a woman. CEO Karen Lynch took the helm in 2021.

7. Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett's holding company had $302 billion in revenue last year, with the conglomerate holding on to its No. 7 spot on Fortune's list.

8. Alphabet

Google's parent company brought in nearly $283 billion in revenue, allowing Alphabet to maintain its No. 8 ranking on the list.

9. McKesson

The medical supplies company generated $264 billion in revenue last year, according to Fortune. McKesson also ranked 9th in last year's list.

10. Chevron

The San Ramon, Calif.-based energy company saw its revenue soar 52% last to $246 billion.