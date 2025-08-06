Active shooter incident triggers lockdown at Fort Stewart in Georgia, officials say

An active shooter incident has triggered a lockdown at Fort Stewart in Georgia, officials said. Officials posted to social media that casualties have been reported and that the situation was ongoing.

The incident happened in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, officials said.

Law enforcement has responded to the incident, officials said.

The fort was locked down at 11:04 a.m. local time, officials said.

"Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors," officials said in a social media post. "Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership."

In a social media post, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he was "saddened by today's tragedy at Ft. Stewart."

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," Kemp wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.