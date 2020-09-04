Another Fort Hood soldier has died, five days after he collapsed following physical training

Another Army soldier from Fort Hood has died. Private Carlton L. Chee, 25, died on Wednesday, five days after he was hospitalized for collapsing after physical training, the Army said in a press release.

Chee collapsed on August 28 and was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, according to a press release from Fort Hood. Two days later, he was transported to Baylor Scott and White, where he died with his family at his side.

The day Chee collapsed was also his 25th birthday, according a Facebook page that appears to be his.

Chee is one of many soldiers stationed at the base to die this year. Fort Hood confirmed that 12 soldiers had died in press releases, but the Associated Press said it had obtained data from Fort Hood officials showing that 28 soldiers died this year.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, as well as his teammates and extended family at the @1stCavalryDiv

Fort Hood initially reported the soldier's first name as Corlton, but corrected his name to Carlton in an email to CBS News.

Lieutenant Colonel Ron Sprang, commander of the 2nd Batallion, 12th Cavalry Regiment to which Chee was assigned, said the team is "devastated" by Chee's death. Chee had previously been awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

"[Carlton] was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential," Sprang said in a statement. "Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking."

Chee's body will undergo an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The incident is being investigated.

Just one week before Chee collapsed, 23-year-old Sergeant Elder Fernandes went missing. His body was found hanging from a tree on August 25. A preliminary autopsy, according to CBS affiliate KYTX, reports that Fernandes died by suicide.

On the day Chee died, the Army announced that it's launching a new investigation into the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillén and how Fort Hood handled her complaints of sexual harassment. Guillén is believed to have been brutally murdered in April by another soldier who later died by suicide. Fernandes had also reported he was sexually assaulted by a superior prior to his death.

Major General Scott Efflandt, who was the most senior official at Fort Hood, was replaced this week, and his scheduled assignment to become a division commander was taken away. Efflandt is one of the senior commanders who will be investigated.

Four-star General John Murray, head of the Army's Futures Command, will conduct the investigation, which is expected to begin in a few weeks.

Victoria Albert contributed to this report.