Former NFL player Corey Parchman's book addresses male infertility: "I felt like I was being the weakest link on the team"

Former NFL player Corey Parchman tackles stigma around male infertility in new book

Former NFL player Corey Parchman appeared on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday to discuss his new book "IVF Playbook for Men," sharing his personal experience with infertility and advocating for greater awareness of male fertility issues.

Parchman, now a real estate developer, wrote the book after struggling to find resources for men going through infertility treatments. At least 30% of infertility cases are related to male factors, yet men are less likely to discuss the issue or seek support.

"As I went through the process, there was nothing out there for men that were going through the process," Parchman said. "There's a ton of information for women, and it should be, because women carry 99% of the load ... So I wanted to create this book as a resource for men."

Parchman and his wife, Elisha, endured five IVF cycles over two-and-a-half years, including multiple miscarriages, before welcoming their son. He described receiving the initial diagnosis of male factor infertility as shocking.

"I asked the doctor to do a recheck. You're not talking about me, are you?" Parchman recalled. "It's a shock because as you grow up you think this is the process of having kids. It's as simple as ABC.'"

The former athlete said he felt like he was being "the weakest link on the team," and worried he had let his partner down. Throughout the process, he struggled with feeling sidelined during a time when he wanted to be actively involved.

"I'm a person that's a fixer. I fix things. This situation I had to sit back and put the faith in my doctors and my wife," he explained. "Once you get out of your own way and realize it's not about you, it's about your family, the process becomes easier."

Parchman said there's an importance of open communication between partners during fertility treatments. He and his wife created what he called a "safe space" where they could express their feelings without judgment.

The book also addresses how to handle well-meaning but often misguided advice from friends and family. Parchman advised giving people grace while recognizing that their suggestions may not be helpful.

"I had friends tell me, 'Eat three eggs and spin around and jump,'" he said. "Thanks for the advice, but I'm listening to the doctors."

Beyond becoming a father, Parchman said the IVF journey transformed his understanding of masculinity. He now advocates for men to be more vulnerable and open about their struggles.

"It's being vulnerable, creating a space to express how you feel with your partner or friends," he said. "I want to speak out and tell men it's okay to speak out about your feelings and thoughts because we all have them."

"IVF Playbook for Men" is available now.