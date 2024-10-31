Former CIA officer found not guilty in case that spurred change in sexual misconduct policies at spy agency

A Virginia jury has acquitted the man at the center of a case that helped trigger major changes inside the Central Intelligence Agency for its handling of sexual assault allegations.

Ashkan Bayatpour, the former CIA officer who was accused in 2022 of sexual assault, told CBS News in a statement that he is "grateful that a jury of my peers believed me and found me not guilty."

A jury of six women and one man heard both sides of the case over three days at the Fairfax County Circuit Court and came to their decision late Wednesday.

The accusations against Bayatpour came from another former CIA officer in training, Rachel Cuda, who alleged that while in a stairwell at the agency's headquarters, Bayatpour wrapped a scarf around her neck, choked her and then attempted to kiss her.

Cuda, who revealed her identity for the first time to CBS News in an interview last week, said she tried to report what happened to her immediate supervisor and multiple other CIA offices, but said she discovered there was no formal process in place to handle claims of sexual misconduct.

"I was in the dark about how my case was being handled," Cuda told CBS News. "I was not given appropriate updates on what was being done to keep me safe."

A series of internal investigations at the CIA cleared Bayatpour of any wrongdoing. Cuda then went to law enforcement. Bayatpour was ultimately charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, not sexual assault as Cuda alleged.

The incident triggered major changes at the CIA. After the CIA cleared Bayatpour, Cuda approached Congress, testifying behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee.

In total, 26 whistleblowers, including Cuda, spoke to the committee as part of a sweeping investigation into the CIA. The results found that the agency "failed to handle allegations of sexual assault and harassment."

Last December, Congress passed legislation requiring the agency to create new policies and trainings for hearing allegations of sexual assault and harassment, provide a special victims investigator for every case and allow victims to report confidentially.

In an interview with CBS News, CIA spokesperson Tammy Thorpe said that prior to the changes, the reporting process was confusing.

"The nature of our work does require many officers to be undercover. I will say that one of the major steps that we've taken has been to tell people they can go to law enforcement," Thorp said.

Thorp's message to employees is to come forward and share their concerns.

Cuda was fired from the CIA last year after not passing officer training. She alleges that it was in retaliation for going public with her case.

"We are disappointed in the outcome of this trial but respect the jury and thank them for their time and deliberation," said Cuda's attorney in a statement to CBS News. "This effort to tarnish her reputation is reprehensible, and it is surprising that it was allowed in 2024."

Bayatpour resigned from the CIA last year.

"Being falsely accused for the last two years has been a nightmare. My family and I have had so much of our peace, joy, privacy, and security stolen from us, and my focus now is putting my life back together after this ordeal," he said in a statement. "I thank everyone who has stood by me, and will have more to say when I'm ready."