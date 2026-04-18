Former chef facing 14 murder charges to plead guilty to aiding suicide

A Canadian man facing murder charges for allegedly selling lethal substances online to people at risk of self-harm has agreed to plead guilty to counseling or aiding suicide, his lawyer confirmed Saturday.

In turn, Canadian prosecutors will withdraw all 14 murder charges laid against Kenneth Law, lawyer Matthew Gourlay told The Associated Press in an email. "The plea will be to the charges of aiding suicide," he said.

Kenneth Law pictured in a handout photo from Canadian Police. Peel Regional Police

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation first reported the plea.

Law's case is scheduled to return to a Newmarket, Ontario, court on Monday afternoon. Calls to Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General were not immediately answered.

Canadian police say Law, from the Toronto area, used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested.

Canadian police say Law is suspected of sending at least 1,200 packages to more than 40 countries. Authorities in the United States, Britain, Italy, Australia and New Zealand have also launched investigations. Britain's National Crime Agency said it has identified 232 people in the U.K. who bought products from the websites in the two years up until April 2023. Of those purchasers, 88 had died.

It is against the law in Canada for someone to recommend suicide, although assisted suicide has been legal since 2016 for people aged at least 18. Any adult with a serious illness, disease or disability may seek help in dying, but they must ask for assistance from a physician.

The Canadian victims were both male and female between the ages of 16 and 36, according to police.

Law has been in custody since his arrest at his Mississauga, Ontario, home in May 2023.

Abetting suicide carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, according to the Canadian Criminal Code. A murder conviction automatically means life in prison, with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.