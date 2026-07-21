Ford recalls nearly 388,000 Explorers and Aviators over seats that could unlatch or tip

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 388,000 vehicles due to an issue with the second-row seats that could increase the risk of injury.

The recall affects certain 2020 to 2027 Aviator and 2020 to 2026 Explorer vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in the recall notice that the defect could cause the seats to unlatch, tip or slide unexpectedly.

"A seat that moves unexpectedly may not properly restrain an occupant during a crash, increasing the risk of injury," NHTSA said.

All of the cars being recalled likely have the defect, according to the recall documents. As of June 16, Ford's Critical Concern Review Group had identified 14 reports of unintended second-row seat movement while the vehicle was in drive.

Owners impacted by the recall can take their vehicle to a dealer who will inspect and replace the defective component, called a bezel, free of charge. Letters informing owners of the safety risk are set to go out on July 27, 2026, according to the recall notice.

Ford's number for this recall is 26S52.