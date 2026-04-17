Ford recalls nearly 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks due to gearshift issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks due to a gearshift issue that can increase the risk of a crash, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Federal regulators said a loss in signal between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module transmission can cause certain F-150 trucks to unexpectedly downshift into second gear, which could result in a loss of vehicle control.

The recall affects F-150 vehicles equipped with six-speed automatic transmission produced between March 12, 2014, and Aug. 18, 2017.

In its recall report, NHTSA said some vehicle owners may notice an illuminated malfunction indicator light or wrench light on the vehicle's dashboard if there's an issue with the transmission range sensor.

Ford is aware of two injuries and one accident potentially related to the gearshift issue, according to NHTSA.

The Michigan-based carmaker plans to send letters to vehicle owners beginning April 27. Owners can take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have affected components of their F-150 updated or replaced.