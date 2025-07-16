Ford recalls more than 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs over fuel leak risk

Ford is recalling 694,271 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs because of a faulty fuel injector in the vehicles that can leaks, raising the risk of a fire, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall involves certain 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2020-2022 Escape vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines.

"A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment," the recall notice states.

Ford said it is considering possible long-term remedies. In the meantime, dealers will update the engine control software of affected vehicles as an interim safety measure. The update will be free of charge, according to the automaker.

While not a permanent fix, the updated software will "allow for the detection of a cracked fuel injector and invokes a strategy to disable the high-pressure fuel pump, derate engine power output and reduce temperatures of possible ignition sources in the engine compartment," Ford stated in previous recall documents relating to the problem.

Notification letters will be mailed to owners on Aug. 18, who will also be alerted when a permanent fix is available. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The number for this recall is 25S76.

Affected vehicle owners can also contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V-467.

The recall "expands and replaces" previous NHTSA recall numbers 22V-859 (Nov. 18, 2022), 24V-187 (March 8, 2024), and 25V-165 (March 14, 2025). "Vehicles previously remedied under 22V-859, 24V-187 and 25V-165 will need to have the new final remedy performed once it is available," the regulator said.

Ford has announced 90 vehicle recalls this year, impacting a total of more than 5 million vehicles, according to the federal agency's recall records. The Dearborn, Michigan manufacturer recalled more than 850,00 vehicles last week over faulty fuel pumps.

Over the past six months, Ford has issued more safety recalls than any automaker has issued in an entire year, according to the Wall Street Journal.