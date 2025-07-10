Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles over faulty fuel pump

Ford Motor is recalling 850,318 Ford and Lincoln models because the vehicles' low-pressure fuel pump may fail while in use, causing the engine to stall, according to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Affected vehicles may lose fuel pressure and flow from the fuel tank due to failure of the low-pressure fuel pump. This can cause a lack of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall. An engine stall while driving increases the risk of a crash," the July 8 recall notice states.

Warnings of imminent pump failure include poor engine performance, such as "misfiring or running rough," or a reduction in engine power, according to Ford. Drivers of affected cars may also see a "check engine" light.

"Fuel pump failure is more likely to occur under low fuel or warm weather and hot fuel conditions in the fuel tank," Ford noted.

The automaker isn't aware of any injuries related to the fuel-pump failure.

The recall affects the following Ford and Lincoln models:

Ford:

2021-2022 F-150, Mustang

2021-2023 Bronco, Explorer, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD

2022 Expedition

Lincoln:

2021-2022 Navigator

2021-2023 Aviator

Ford has not yet released a remedy for the problem. Notification letters will be mailed to owners of affected vehicles on July 14. A second round of letters will be mailed "once the remedy is available," according to the recall.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S75.

Owners can also contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V-455.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford has issue 89 recalls with the NHTSA so far this year, impacting more than 5 million vehicles, according to the federal agency's recall records.

The latest fuel pump-related recall follows a similar recall in January, involving 295,449 diesel-engine trucks with high-pressure fuel pumps.