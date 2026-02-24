Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Ford recalling some 413,000 Explorers due to potential steering control loss

Brian Dakss
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Ford is recalling almost 413,000 Explorers due to a defect that could cause drivers to lose steering control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says. The model years involved are 2017-2019.

According to the NHTSA, the Explorers' rear suspensions have toe links that may fracture, which could lead to loss of steering control.

The NHTSA says dealers will replace the toe links for free, and letters notifying owners about the recall are expected to be mailed on March 9. Owners can contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332.

