Ford recalling some 413,000 Explorers due to potential steering control loss

Ford is recalling almost 413,000 Explorers due to a defect that could cause drivers to lose steering control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says. The model years involved are 2017-2019.

According to the NHTSA, the Explorers' rear suspensions have toe links that may fracture, which could lead to loss of steering control.

The NHTSA says dealers will replace the toe links for free, and letters notifying owners about the recall are expected to be mailed on March 9. Owners can contact Ford Customer Service at 1-866-436-7332.