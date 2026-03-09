Raw oysters and clams recalled in 9 U.S. states over possible norovirus contamination

Federal officials on Monday issued a recall for clams and raw oysters distributed in at least nine states due to concerns that they may be contaminated with norovirus, a contagious infection commonly known as the "stomach flu."

According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled clams were harvested by the Lummi Indian Business Council and were distributed to restaurants and food retailers in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon and Washington. Other states also may have received the clams.

The oysters, which were harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, were distributed to consumers in Washington. Both products were harvested between February 13 and March 3 in Drayton Harbor, Washington.

"The FDA is issuing this alert advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat certain raw oysters harvested by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, and Manila clams harvested by Lummi Indian Business Council...." the FDA said.

Products may "look, smell and taste normal"

The FDA warns that food containing norovirus may "look, smell and taste normal" but can cause serious illness if consumed.

Common norovirus symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. The illness, which causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines, can be more severe for people who are immunocompromised. It typically takes 12 to 48 hours for someone to start developing symptoms of norovirus and up to three days to recover.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is highly contagious and can spread through direct contact with an infected person or through contaminated food, water and objects.

Consumers who are experiencing norovirus symptoms should contact their health care provider, the FDA said Monday.