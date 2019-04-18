In lawsuit, Sears claims former chairman Eddie Lampert stripped retailer of $2 billion

Sears Holdings Corp. is suing its former chairman and largest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, alleging the billionaire stripped the once iconic retailer of more than $2 billion in assets during his reign atop the holding company.

The lawsuit also names former Sears directors, including U.S. Treasury Steven Mnuchin, as well as executives at Lampert's hedge fund ESL.

Sears Holdings operates Sears and Kmart stores. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, amid years of massive losses and sales drops.

Lampert salvaged the company by acquiring what was left of its assets in an auction in February although its unsecured creditors had maintained that Lampert was to blame for its downfall. They cited sales or spinoffs of key assets that they claimed lined Lampert's own pockets.

ESL says in a statement it "vigorously" disputes the claims and calls them "baseless" and "fanciful."