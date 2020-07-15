Florida surpasses 300,000 coronavirus cases

Florida surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The state has seen a surge of infections in recent weeks, and now sits behind only California and New York in the number of confirmed cases it's reported.

Health officials reported an additional 10,181 new confirmed cases Wednesday. Florida took more than three months to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases, but then took just two weeks to jump from 100,000 to 200,000.

Florida also reported an additional 112 deaths on Wednesday. This was the third time in the past seven days it has reported more than 100 deaths, according to CBS Miami. More than 4,500 people have died in the state due to COVID-19.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that additional medical personnel have been sent to Miami-Dade County, which is facing some of the highest infection rates in the state. The governor said the hospitals in the county still have plenty of capacity, but added the real issue is a lack of healthcare workers.