30 endangered Florida panthers found dead this year, including 5 in past month

A Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle on Nov. 22, making it the 30th panther death of the year in the state and marking a grim milestone: the number of Florida panthers that have died more than doubled this year compared with 2023.

It's the highest death toll for the critically endangered species since 2018, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The vast majority of the panthers have died after being struck by vehicles, including five in the past month. One panther was killed earlier this year after being hit by a train. The most recent panther death occurred on Nov. 22, when a 3-year-old panther was struck by a car on SR-29 Southbound. The collision took place about two miles south of a local gun range, according to Florida officials.

A Florida panther. Tim Donovan/FWC

At least 239 Florida panthers have died in vehicular collisions in the past 10 years, according to Panther Crossing, an organization dedicated to reducing deaths of the animals due to cars. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has previously issued statements encouraging motorists to slow down in areas in several South Florida counties where panthers are known to be active.

There are only between 120 and 230 Florida panthers in the wild, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Three newborn cubs were spotted in the Sunshine State earlier this year. The animals were once common in the Southeast, but now they mostly live along the Gulf Coast of Florida, CBS News previously reported.

The panther population was mostly decimated by hunting, according to the National Wildlife Federation, and remains susceptible to low genetic diversity, illnesses and habitat loss. It is "so critically endangered that it is vulnerable to just about every major threat," according to the NWF.