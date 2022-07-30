Watch CBS News
At least 2 dead after homemade helicopter crashed in Florida, officials say

By Sophie Reardon

/ CBS News

A helicopter that authorities said appeared to be homemade crashed in Florida on Saturday, killing at least two people who were onboard.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter landed between two buildings on a private property in Clay County around 10 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officials found the helicopter engulfed in flames and badly damaged.

At least two people who were in the helicopter died, the sheriff's office said. The victims were not identified.

The flames have since been extinguished. 

It is not clear where the helicopter originated from, and an investigation led by Florida Highway Patrol is ongoing.

Clay County is located nearly 60 miles southwest of Jacksonville. 

First published on July 30, 2022 / 1:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

