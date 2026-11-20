Extreme flooding in central Florida has led to hundreds of water rescues due to more than 2 feet of rain over the past two days in some locations — and the threat is not over.

There have been more than 100 water rescues in Brevard County, where the St. Johns River reached a new highest level, over 18 feet, breaking a record set 70 years ago. Many of those rescues have come in the city of Cocoa Beach.

"While we may have substantial property damage, we've got vehicles that are damaged, businesses that are damaged, right now we have absolutely no one that has lost their life from this storm," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said at a press conference Thursday. "Very minimal injuries across the board. That's the most important thing."

A stop sign stands in a flooded street in Cocoa, Florida, Thursday, Nov. 19. Cyndy Paulin via AP

The heaviest rain is now targeting the Space Coast, in the area of Cape Canaveral, where another rare high risk of flash flooding has been declared for Friday.

The entire block where Robert Spinning lives is underwater, with more rain on the way.

"I'm worried to death," Spinning told "CBS Mornings." "I don't have flood insurance. I can't afford it."

A flood watch remains in effect for all of Florida's east coast through at least 7 p.m. for another 6 to 8 inches of rain on Friday before things dry out over the weekend.

The St. Johns River will continue to rise through Friday evening and could reach 18.6 feet, which would be a foot higher than the old record from 1953. It's forecast to remain at record height through at least next Tuesday.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission evacuate residents and pets as floodwaters inundate a neighborhood on Nov. 18, 2026, in Hollywood, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Floodwaters wiped away part of the Port Malabar Boulevard Bridge in Palm Bay for the second time this month. The town had just held a reopening ceremony on Monday.

Melbourne is now experiencing its wettest November on record, with over 17 inches of rain so far this month. Cape Canaveral has received more rain than that in just the last 48 hours, checking in at 26.9 inches. Oak Hill, which is north of Cape Canaveral, has received 17.3 inches in the past two days.

The same storm impacting Florida will move north along the East Coast and could develop limited tropical characteristics. It currently has a 50% chance of being named Subtropical Storm Kyle on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.