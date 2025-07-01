Florida beachgoer finds nearly half a million dollars of cocaine wrapped in "Yosemite Sam" packaging

A major storm has yet to hit Florida this hurricane season but that hasn't stopped the annual deluge of drugs from making landfall.

A beachgoer on Sunday morning stumbled across nearly $500,000 worth of cocaine wrapped in "Yosemite Sam" packaging washed up on a Florida beach, authorities said, marking yet another discovery of illicit drugs along shores in the Sunshine State.

The 25 kilos of drugs were wrapped in packaging with a design of the iconic cartoon character, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post, which included images of the cocaine.

"While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call the Walton County Sheriff's Office immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages," the office said. "The contents could be extremely harmful. We're here if you need us."

Authorities said they confiscated the narcotics and logged them into evidence.

It's hardly the first time illegal narcotics have washed up on beaches in Florida — and often the drugs are packaged with distinct designs.

In August 2024, Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine onto another Florida Keys beach. The packages, bearing a red geometric logo, weighed about 70 pounds and were worth over $1 million, police said at the time.

That same month, tourists found a package with 16 bricks of suspected cocaine in Florida.

In June 2024, boaters off the coast of the Florida Keys found 65 pounds of cocaine floating in the ocean. A photo released by the sheriff's office showed a package of the suspected cocaine emblazoned with an image of a bald eagle.

Just weeks after divers found about 55 pounds of cocaine about 100 feet underwater off Key West. Images released by the sheriff's office showed packages marked "Nike SB," with imitations of the footwear brand's iconic swoosh logo on the front.

Researchers with the U.N. have estimated that about 90% of the cocaine consumed in North America comes from Colombia. Traffickers often try to smuggle the illicit substance over the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean with speed boats and "narco subs." Cocaine can be dumped into the water to evade detection from law enforcement or to be picked up by other smugglers, but currents or storms can carry the packages to shore.