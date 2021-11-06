South Carolina braces for major coastal flooding and high tides

Coastal flood advisories and high surf warnings have been issued in parts of South Carolina for the weekend as a storm moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

"Significant impacts from a strong storm system will impact the Lowcountry/Coastal Empire through this weekend!" the National Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina, tweeted. "Be prepared, especially along the coast/offshore."

Charleston began to see coastal flooding on Friday morning. The tide gauge has already reached "major" flooding level — the highest tide seen since December 16, 2020 — meteorologist Joey Sovine at CBS affiliate WCSC-TV tweeted Friday morning. The flooding is expected to continue through Sunday.

And in other parts of southeast South Carolina, major coastal flooding is possible during Sunday morning's high tide, with tides expected to reach 8.6 feet, and minor coastal flooding is possible during Saturday evening's high tide, with tides predicted to peak at 7.1 feet, the National Weather Service said. Strong wind gusts and light to moderate rainfall are expected.

Meanwhile, a lake wind advisory has been issued for Lake Moultrie, and it will take effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

"A coastal storm will bring unsettled weather to our area through Saturday night," the National Weather Service said. "High pressure will then build into the region next week."

Charleston officials said they are preparing for the forecasted high tides and coastal flooding by staffing high water vehicles, pre-positioning barricades, clearing storm drains and checking existing check valves.

The city's emergency management director Shannon Scaff advised residents to take alternate routes when driving, avoid driving around barricades and through standing water, and use caution amid the hazardous weather conditions.