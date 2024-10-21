Hundreds rescued, sheriff stranded on truck roof after deadly flooding in New Mexico: "Completely surrounded by water"

The New Mexico National Guard continued search and rescue operations Sunday in Roswell after record rainfall produced severe flooding in and around the city and Chaves County and left at least two people dead. The flooding even forced a local sheriff to seek safety on top of his police truck when it became stranded in water that rose up to the windows.

Guard officials said 309 people had been rescued since Saturday, 38 of whom were taken to hospitals to treat undisclosed injuries.

New Mexico State Police said two people died as a result of the flash flood, but information on the victims or the circumstances of their deaths wasn't immediately released.

One Roswell resident told CBS affiliate KRQE-TV he saw part of the city overflow in just a matter of minutes.

"I looked out the side, and in that small amount of time, her basement flooded, this street flooded all the way from house to house all the way across and it was going down like a raging river," David Heckman told the station.

Rain falls on a flooded road in Roswell, New Mexico, U.S., October 19, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. STEVEN RAY BYRD/via REUTERS

Several KRQE viewers sent dramatic photos and videos of flooded roads and neighborhoods.

Roswell city officials said water levels had receded in many parts of the city but remained high in the downtown area. All roads leading to and from the city were closed Sunday, authorities said.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque said 5.78 inches of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches set on Nov. 1, 1901, for the southeastern New Mexico city.

Meteorologists said more rain and flash floods were possible.

As several homes and businesses began to flood Saturday night, authorities said seven people were rescued after a car was swept away in floodwaters. Other vehicles were swept away into a river channel.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington posted a video on social media showing him standing on top of his vehicle surrounded by floodwaters. Herrington said he had to go to the roof of his vehicle when it and several vehicles others became stranded in water that rose up to the windows.

"I am completely surrounded by water at this time," Herrington says in the video.

Authorities set up a shelter at the Eastern New Mexico state fairgrounds for Roswell residents displaced by the flooding.

"We've worked all night and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety," Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard's adjutant general, said in a statement.

Guard officials said they will "remain on duty to help Roswell as long as necessary" with 57 guardsmen on the ground.

They said the Guard had several tactical vehicles at the scene that were capable of driving in 4 feet of water.

Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings said the city lost three fire trucks in the flooding, KRQE reported.

"It was because of flooding, and we had people all over town that were on the tops of cars," Jennings said.