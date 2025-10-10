Mexico flooding leaves 22 dead, homes and hospitals damaged

Flooding caused by heavy rains in central and southeastern Mexico has set off landslides, damaged homes and highways, and left at least 22 people dead, authorities said Friday.

One of the hardest hit areas was the central state of Hidalgo, where 16 deaths have been reported, according to state Interior Secretary Guillermo Olivares Reyna.

Residents wade through a flooded street after heavy rains hit the state on Oct. 10, 2025, in Poza Rica, Mexico. Hector Quintanar / Getty Images

At least 1,000 homes, 59 hospitals and clinics, and 308 schools have suffered damage in the state because of landslides and rivers topping their banks. Some 17 of the state's 84 municipalities were without electricity, he said.

In neighboring Puebla state, three people died and 13 were missing, according to Gov. Alejandro Armenta. He requested help from the federal government to rescue 15 people, including some children, who were stranded on rooftops by floodwaters. He estimated some 80,000 people were affected by the heavy rains and said a gas pipeline was ruptured by a landslide.

In the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, two people died, including a police officer, Gov. Rocío Nahle said. The city of Poza Rica was one of the hardest hit by river flooding. Authorities cut electricity as a precaution.

Earlier, authorities in the central state of Queretaro confirmed that the child had died after being caught in a landslide.