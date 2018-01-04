Dangerous flooding in Massachusetts amid winter storm

BOSTON -- Police in multiple communities across Massachusetts are closing roads and responding to drivers stranded by flooding in the middle of Thursday's winter storm, CBS Boston reports. Video posted by Quincy police of the hazardous conditions on Twitter and warned drivers never to head into floodwaters. They say 12 inches of water is enough to sweep a car off the road.

The Boston Fire Department posted a photo of firefighters carrying two people to safety from a car stranded in rising waters.

In addition to some street closures in Boston, flooding on Plum Island has forced a few evacuations, and Duxbury, Salem, Plymouth, and Eastham have all reported flooding.

Dyke Rd, Marshfield. Police rescued driver from this car. pic.twitter.com/LwzaoEPXwM — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 4, 2018

In the coastal town of Scituate, waves have crashed over and breached the seawall, causing flooding near the Oceanside Inn. The town asked residents along the coast to voluntarily evacuate in anticipation of flooding and power outages.

People there have also been warned about the risk of ice "shrapnel" that could come off the beach. Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said a combination of the high winds and high tide could send ice projectiles flying and potentially cause injuries to anyone nearby.

Blizzard conditions are expected on the coast of New England Thursday, and a blizzard warning has been issued from Cape Cod to the Maine coast until 1 a.m. Friday.