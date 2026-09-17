2 adults and child found dead after flooding inundates Navajo Nation in New Mexico

Three people are dead after being swept away by floodwaters early Wednesday on the Navajo Nation, authorities in New Mexico said.

Tribal police officers received a report around 12:30 a.m. about people being washed away near the community of Newcomb in northwestern New Mexico. The report followed a day of heavy rain that left roadways and other areas flooded with standing water. More rain followed during the overnight hours.

Search crews responded and found the bodies of two adults and a child. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances, other than saying the drownings were under investigation.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren offered his condolences and thanked first responders for working through the night in difficult and dangerous conditions as they searched for the people.

"There are no words that can ease the pain of losing a loved one so suddenly, and our hearts are especially heavy knowing that three lives were lost," Nygren said in a social media post. "To the family, relatives, and loved ones who are grieving today, we offer our deepest condolences."

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a special briefing on Tuesday, warning that numerous and widespread thunderstorms were expected over the coming days. The organization reiterated warnings again Wednesday, noting that moisture levels were expected to be near record levels for mid-September.

The Navajo Police Department released images of multiple damaged, flooded roads, saying some streets "are currently impassable and drivers should not attempt to travel through the closure."

Three people are dead after being swept away by floodwaters early Wednesday on the Navajo Nation, authorities in New Mexico said. Navajo Nation Police

Excessive rainfall was predicted through Thursday for areas throughout the Four Corners region, which includes New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

Across New Mexico, an active monsoon pattern was forecast to continue through Saturday, bringing a threat for heavy rain and flash flooding, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. In Arizona, forecasters issued a flash flood watch for much of the central and northern parts of that state.

Nygren joined in asking residents to exercise extreme caution.

"Conditions can change quickly, and moving water can be dangerous-even in places we know well," he said. "No destination is worth risking your life or the lives of those traveling with you."

The three deaths on the Navajo Nation follow flooding just weeks ago at the Grand Canyon, where three hikers were swept away and dozens more were rescued after heavy rain brought torrents of water through Bright Angel Creek.