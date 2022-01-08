Seattle house slides off its foundation as Washington faces widespread flooding

Washington state was pummeled with heavy coastal rain, mountain snow and widespread flooding on Friday. In a particularly dramatic scene, firefighters freed a man who was trapped in a basement when a house slid 15-20 feet off its foundation amidst a landslide, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Mud and debris destroyed the home's first floor and the second floor compounded onto it, according to a reporter from CBS affiliate KIRO 7. A woman who was also in the home was able to escape on her own, the fire department said. One dog died in the incident and another could not be located.

This is footage of the house and hillside that slid at 2400 block of Perkins Ln. W. Upon our arrival we extricated one adult male who was trapped in the basement inside. An adult female was able to escape on her own. One dog is deceased, the other has not been located yet. pic.twitter.com/GDEELYf2qG — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 7, 2022

Firefighters have since left the scene and local engineers have assessed it. Part of the road underneath the house will be closed, the fire department said.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 21 water rescues in Lewis County alone, the county emergency management office confirmed to CBS News.

On Thursday, the town of Hoquiam reported its wettest day on record with 5.78" of rainfall, which is more than 50% of its average total for the entire month of January, according to the National Weather Service. Other cities like Olympia and Seattle also reported record rainfall.

A person carries a sandbag past a car sitting in floodwaters near Centralia, Washington, Friday, January 7, 2022. Rain and snow continued to fall across the Pacific Northwest Friday, causing flooding and concerns about avalanche danger in the mountains. Ted S. Warren / AP

The City of Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections has warned of potential landslides, and the Washington State Department of Transportation closed multiple highways Thursday and Friday amid the extreme weather. Some have since reopened.

Washington State National Guard members have been deployed to Lewis County in Washington state to assist with flood relief efforts.