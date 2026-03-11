Flavor Flav and Elana Meyers Taylor reflect on her Olympic gold medal amid plans to honor female athletes

Flavor Flav, the official hype man and sponsor of the U.S. bobsled and skeleton teams, is honoring all of Team USA's female Olympians and Paralympians who won a medal at the 2026 Games.

The founding member of Public Enemy is known for his support of women athletes.

In an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, he explained his desire to host "Flavor Flav's She Got Game Weekend" in Las Vegas this July – citing the U.S. women's hockey team who won gold at the Games.

"They worked hard to win that gold medal," he said. "When they fought for that invitation to the White House I was like, 'yo girls, don't even worry about it. I got your back. … Let me throw you guys a party. Let's celebrate, you know what I'm saying, and let me give you guys what y'all deserve.'"

Last month President Trump invited the men's U.S. hockey team, who also won gold, to his State of the Union address and added during his congratulatory call that he would have to invite the women's team or risk being impeached – sparking backlash.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who surprised Flavor Flav by joining him on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday, said "it's been huge" to have his support as they push women's sports to the forefront.

"Even the reception we've gotten since the Winter Games has been cool and to have Flavor Flav championing us and have this weekend coming up in July and whatnot, we're really excited. It's really cool now to see women's athletes at the forefront and leading the charge, especially at a Winter Games," Meyers Taylor said.

The two recalled the moment just weeks prior when Meyers Taylor won her sixth Winter Olympic medal overall and first-ever gold.

"When she got that gold medal, I was the first one to touch it. Yeah, boy," Flavor Flav said. "As soon as she won gold, I hopped over the rope to go give her and her kids a hug."

Meyers Taylor said it "was so much fun" and "special" to have two sons also there for her win, adding they are the reason she still bobsleds.

"I don't know how you got on the finish dock," she told Flavor Flav. "I don't know how the kids got on the finish dock. Usually it's a pretty controlled area, but somehow they were able to make it into a big party at the finish and I think it really showed how excited we were."

The most decorated Black Olympian in Winter Games history, Meyers Taylor said the moment hasn't sunk in quite yet.

"The whole trip, everything has just been a whirlwind," she said.