Hilary Knight reflects on "incredible" support for U.S. women's hockey after Trump comments

Olympian Hilary Knight said it's been "incredible" how much support the U.S. women's hockey team has received since defeating Canada at the 2026 Games in Italy and following President Trump's controversial comments.

In a congratulatory call to the U.S. men's hockey team, who also won gold, Mr. Trump invited the men to his State of the Union speech and added he'd have to invite the women too or risk being impeached.

Knight, a five-time Olympic medalist, previously referred to the president's joke as "distasteful and unfortunate."

"To double down and have people support us, you know, when we returned back from that journey was incredible. So, we're just excited to share that with our respective communities and continue to do our thing and be awesome representatives and be great humans," she said in an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Monday.

The U.S. women's hockey team declined Mr. Trump's invitation to the State of the Union, citing scheduling conflicts.

"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate," a USA Hockey spokesperson said in a statement. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

"Incredible ride"

Knight, the captain of the women's hockey team at the Olympics, said it's been an "incredibly epic journey."

Hilary Knight, No. 21 of Team USA, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the women's gold medal match Feb. 19, 2026, in Milan, Italy. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Knight, who scored the tying goal against Canada in the final before the U.S. won in overtime, said she's dreamed of competing at the Olympics since she was just 5 years old.

"I am dialed a little differently," Knight said, reflecting on her Olympic journey. "To realize those dreams, to do it with the group that we had, it's just been such an incredible ride."

At 36 years old, Knight said she's "certainly capable" of returning to the Olympics, but added, "I think this is … we are just processing this amazing storybook, so to speak, ending for myself."