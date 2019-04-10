Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play should be recalled, pediatricians say: "This product is deadly"

Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play Sleeper, a device created to help infants fall asleep, should be recalled "immediately," the American Academy of Pediatrics said. The group cited a new report from Consumer Reports that found 32 infant deaths linked to the device. Fisher-Price had said last week that 10 infants have died while using the sleeper.

"This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately," said Kyle Yasuda, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, in a statement.

The deaths occurred when the infants rolled over in the device while unrestrained. Fisher-Price said last week the children were older than 3 months, which is typically when infants are able to roll themselves from their backs to their stomachs and vice versa. It warned parents and caregivers to stop using the sleeper when infants reached 3 months or if they begin rolling over.

The warning, issued by on Friday by Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, didn't go far enough to protect infants, the pediatrics group said. "The Rock 'n Play inclined sleeper should be removed from the market immediately. It does not meet the AAP's recommendations for a safe sleep environment for any baby. Infants should always sleep on their back, on a separate, flat and firm sleep surface without any bumpers or bedding," Dr. Rachel Moon, chair of the AAP Task Force on SIDS, said in the statement.

Consumer Reports said its investigation into infant deaths linked to the Rock 'n Play Sleeper found some babies that died were younger than 3 months. It added that Fisher-Price confirmed to the publication that it was aware of 32 deaths since the company introduced the sleeper in 2009.

"Based on the deaths and injuries associated with the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play, the product clearly puts infants' safety at risk and should be recalled immediately," William Wallace, senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports, told the publication. "All other inclined sleepers should be investigated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These products conflict with American Academy of Pediatrics' safe sleep recommendations, and manufacturers should pull them off the market."