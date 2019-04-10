News
Bernie Sanders on the role of insurance companies under "Medicare for All"
Uganda touts new kidnapping arrests, dismisses Trump's "lectures"
New Zealand passes new gun laws 26 days after mosque attacks
American couple on vacation in Dominican Republic presumed dead
Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be headed for historic fifth term
NYC man, 80, charged in 1973 murders of teens in Virginia Beach
Man sets "Jeopardy!" record with numerical nod to his daughter
Backlash after Lil Nas X song nixed from Billboard country chart
Barr has team reviewing origins of Russia investigation
Push for Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play recall