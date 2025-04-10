Fisher-Price recalls "Brunch & Go" stroller toys over choking hazard concerns

Fisher-Price has recalled 253,000 breakfast-themed stroller toys after consumers raised concerns about potential choking hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

About an additional 4,500 toys sold in Canada have also been recalled, the federal agency and Health Canada said.

The recall involves Fisher-Price "Brunch & Go" stroller toys — hanging sets of fake food items like avocado toast, bacon, a tomato and an egg, which are designed to clip onto a stroller canopy for babies to play with on the go. Marketed as a "teether," the toy egg was found to pose possible dangers to young children, the federal agency said.

Five customers reported the toy cracking and breaking, and two customers described situations where a small piece of the broken egg ended up inside an infant's mouth. No injuries have been reported in connection with the toy.

"Customers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller toys, keep them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement stroller toy," the agency's statement said Thursday, announcing the recall.

Fisher-Price, a subsidiary of the toy corporation Mattel, has recalled 253,000 "Bruch & Go" stroller toys after receiving reports of a piece cracking and breaking while young children played with it. Mattel

The company has asked anyone who owns a "Brunch & Go" set to write the word "Recall" on the egg piece along with the product's model number, and upload a photo of that to a dedicated recall portal on the Mattel website to receive a replacement part.

Toys affected by this recall have the model number HGB85 — people can find it printed on tags attached to the toast components of their stroller sets. Fisher-Price is a subsidiary of Mattel.

Fisher-Price urged consumers affected by the recall to throw away their egg toys when they receive an email confirming their replacement.

From February 2022 until March 2025, "Brunch & Go" toys were sold across North America by major retailers in stores and online, including at Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Macy's, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx, Walmart and Amazon.