2 firefighters die in Greece as crews in France fight massive blaze 4 times the size of Paris

Two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a blaze on the Greek island of Crete, officials said, while crews in southern France worked to extinguish a massive, uncontained wildfire that had spread to roughly four times the size of Paris. Across Europe, firefighters confronted a dangerous combination of high temperatures, drought and powerful winds, compromising containment efforts.

The deaths on Crete brought a fatal new dimension to a wildfire emergency stretching from the Atlantic coast to the eastern Mediterranean. At the peak of the evacuations, a third of a million people were driven from homes and vacation sites in France and Spain.

In France's Gironde region, authorities said the blaze had not spread during a calm night. But temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and strengthening afternoon winds threatened to turn that respite into only a brief reprieve.

The landscape was so combustible that investigators believe routine brush-clearing work near a high-voltage line may have sparked the inferno, even though the work appeared to comply with regulations.

A De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 drops fire retardant over a forest near Saint-Jean-d'Illac, during wildfires in southwestern France, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

At the command center in Lège, firefighters bent over maps spread across a car hood, tracking three danger zones: northern Cap-Ferret; the wooded corridor around Marcheprime, Cestas and Saint-Jean-d'Illac; and a military site near Martignas, where a major outbreak forced a large deployment.

More than 2,200 firefighters and over 20 aircraft remained mobilized, backed by crews from across France and European partners.

"We strike quickly and strike hard at any new smoke emissions," Gironde fire commander Matthieu Jomain said.

Beyond the command center, civilians were trying to hold the line themselves. At Souge, volunteers flooded the edges of dirt tracks while a local digger driver plowed through still-burning soil, trying to keep flames from crossing back when the expected west wind arrived. In Lacanau, residents pumped water from a lake into tanks headed for hot spots and firefighters' cisterns.

"If one day the fire starts in our neck of the woods, I know very well that all the people here would do the same for us," said Flavien Dubuch, 33, who drove from Saint-Émilion with his father to help.

Fire crews in France and Spain have battled raging wildfires this summer, which collectively forced more than 300,000 people to evacuate between both countries. In Gironde, more than 250,000 were ordered to evacuate over the weekend, as dry conditions and strong winds began to complicate firefighting efforts. Authorities said the evacuation order was among the largest since World War II.

Hottest day this week

The advance of major fires in the Landes and Var regions has been halted. That left Gironde as France's biggest remaining wildfire battle, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said.

Although tens of thousands have been allowed to return home since the evacuation, authorities warned Wednesday that danger could still lie ahead.

Much of the area burned in Gironde is made up of pine forests and scrubland, which grew uncontrollably this year under successive heat waves. The extreme heat that western Europe has experienced in recent months removes moisture from vegetation and lowers humidity, which, in turn, causes grass, brush and forest debris like fallen branches and leaves to burn faster as fuel.

A fire burns in a forest near Claouey, during wildfires in southwestern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

Investigators believe contractors working near a high-voltage line for power-grid operator Enedis ignited the blaze while using a brush-cutting machine, Bordeaux prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul said.

Météo-France said Wednesday would be the hottest and driest day of the week, with elevated wildfire danger across every region of France. Drought now covers mainland France and Corsica, with soils nearing the record dryness reached in August 2022.

Smoke from the Gironde and Landes fires also pushed particulate pollution higher across both departments, regional air-quality monitors said.

Gironde authorities ordered 4,000 more people out of tourist sites along the Atlantic coast on Tuesday, widening what may be France's largest peacetime evacuation.

"The situation remains complicated. That's clear. We're not out of the woods," said Gironde prefect Sophie Brocas, who also authorized 60,000 evacuees to return to three Bordeaux suburbs untouched by fire.

The opposing movements — thousands ordered out of coastal resorts as others returned with mobile phones on and emergency bags packed — captured how precarious the situation remains.

A car burned by a wildfire sits in Piedralaves, Spain, as the fire continues to spread, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

The disruption was spreading beyond the burn zone into Bordeaux's peak tourism season.

Edouard le Grix de la Salle, who runs Château du Grand Verdus with his brother, said official appeals to avoid the region threatened its wine-tourism trade. "How did they not think about protecting that sector?" he told The Associated Press.

At one point the Gironde blaze created a black thundercloud, electrified and lit from within, that generated lightning, violent winds and new fires beyond the original front. The pyrocumulonimbus was the first recorded in France.

Two firefighters died Wednesday while battling a wildfire in the Rethymno region of Crete, Greece's fire department said. They were among about 125 firefighters confronting flames fanned by strong winds, with four helicopters and four water-dropping planes deployed.

The circumstances of their deaths were not immediately clear. The department said they died "in the line of duty to protect the lives and property of citizens and the natural environment."

Tens of thousands begin returning home in Spain

At the height of the crisis, roughly 330,000 people were driven from homes and vacation sites across France and Spain.

Tens of thousands of people began returning home in central Spain after firefighters made progress around Madrid and Ávila. Evacuation orders were lifted for about 20,000 people in the Madrid region, while stay-at-home restrictions ended for another 14,000.

But 10,000 people remain under evacuation orders in Castellón, where a fire was still out of control as Spain braced for its fourth heat wave of the summer.

More than 1,160 square kilometers (448 square miles) have burned across France this year, according to the Interior Ministry.

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, warming at more than twice the global average, according to the European Union's Copernicus climate service. Western Europe recorded its hottest June on record, with extreme heat and widespread dryness contributing to the spread and intensification of fires in France and Spain, Copernicus said.