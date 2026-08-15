Fired Ukrainian defense minister says Ukraine is in a "technological war" with Russia

Mykhailo Fedorov, the former Ukrainian defense minister who is widely credited as the architect of the country's modern war-fighting strategy, told CBS News in an exclusive interview that he believes Ukraine is in a "technological war" with Russia.

"We need to defeat Russia in every technological cycle, and we have to make decisions 24/7," the 35-year-old Fedorov said, noting that while Ukraine is innovating quickly, Russia is doing the same.

Before his ouster last month, Fedorov had helped design Ukraine's strategy seeking to bring an end to the war by turning to drones and robots to beat back a larger adversary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Fedorov in mid-July, citing an irresolvable feud between Fedorov and Zelenskyy's top general, Oleksandr Syrskyi. The move sparked protests from thousands of people across the country.

About a week later, Zelenskyy subsequently removed Syrskyi from his post.

Asked why he believes he was fired, Fedorov told CBS News, "I really don't want to talk to the American audience about why."

He added: "Whatever the reason, it is important to understand that Ukraine will continue to fight."

Fedorov was credited with turning the tide of the war in Ukraine's favor, increasing Ukraine's deep strikes into Russia tenfold and bolstering its domestic arsenal.

Early Saturday, Zelenskyy posted on social media that Ukraine had struck a Russian space agency facility in Samara, located about 560 miles from Ukraine's border, with new Ukrainian-produced Flamingo missiles.

And in June, a Ukrainian defense technology company tested a ballistic missile. Asked when he thinks a Ukrainian-made ballistic missile will be used to strike a target inside Russia, he estimated somewhere between three and six months.

Ukraine has struggled to intercept Russia's own ballistic missiles. Most now reach their targets, putting pressure on Kyiv to build new air defenses.



"It's difficult to predict, but I think everything is possible because we don't have any time to think about it," Fedorov said of Ukraine's ability to do so.

Fedorov told CBS News the protests over his removal are a sign that the Ukrainian people support democratic values and that Ukraine is fighting for its freedom.

A former tech entrepreneur, Fedorov was mum on whether a return to government was in his future.

"Soon we will see," he said. "But in any case, all my work will be aimed at ending the war and rebuilding Ukraine."