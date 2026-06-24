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Massive fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, prompts evacuations for nearby residents

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo,
Jim McHugh,
Eva Andersen
Eva Andersen
Eva Andersen is a four-time Emmy Award-winning reporter who writes, shoots, and edits many of her stories. She started at CBS Philadelphia in January 2024.
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Eva Andersen

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A massive fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes Wednesday night.

According to Lehigh County Dispatch, the six-alarm fire started burning at an old commercial building in Allentown around 8:40 p.m. The blaze has also spread to nearby homes.

Officials are asking people in Allentown to shelter in place as crews battle the fire. Any residents on the 300 block of Front Street are being asked to exit their homes through their backyards. 

chopper-allentown-fire-frame-2100.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

PPL Electric Utilities shut off power in the area, and about 3,600 customers are without power.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania said it's responding the fire.

It's unclear how the fire started.

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