Fiona the hippo, who survived being born prematurely almost a decade ago, and whose story captured hearts around the world, has died, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Thursday.

"We are in shock at the moment," Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike said in a news release. "We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore."

Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus, had ingested a knit hat that ended up in her enclosure by accident last week, the zoo said, and despite the team's efforts to get it out of her system, "it was ultimately too much to overcome."

Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus, eats her specialty birthday cake to celebrate turning 3 on Jan. 23, 2020. John Minchillo/AP

"Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn't fight anymore," Jenike said. "She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many."

Before Fiona's death, veterinarians closely monitored her health, turning to an unconventional method to try to help her pass the blockage by borrowing a vibration plate from a horse farm. They had Fiona stand on the device several times a day, hoping the vibrations would help move the material through her digestive system.

Fiona would have been 10 years old this January. Her birth in 2017 drew the attention of millions on social media after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds, far below the typical 55–120 pounds for a newborn Nile hippo. Fiona was the first Nile hippo born at the zoo in 75 years.

Fiona with a zookeeper in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Jan. 10, 2018. John Minchillo / AP

To support baby Fiona, zoo staffers worked around the clock to care for her, including bottle-feeding her and helping her learn to swim.

In August 2022, Fiona's little brother, Fritz, was born at the Cincinnati Zoo.

"Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a social media post. "She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world. Our city is heartbroken, but we couldn't be more grateful that she was part of our lives and our community as a whole."