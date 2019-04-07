Final Four: Virginia beats Auburn by 1 point after last-second foul

The University of Virginia's Kyle Guy made three free throws after a questionable foul call with 0.6 seconds left after Virginia survived a frantic rally by Auburn. The shots gave Virginia a 63-62 lead -- sending them to national championship game for the first time in the school's history.

A year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to 16, these top-seeded Cavaliers now look like destiny's team.

The Cavaliers reached the Final Four for the first time since 1984 with a wild buzzer-beater by Mahmadi Diakite to send their Elite Eight game against Purdue to overtime.

Beating the Tigers took an even crazier finish.

The fifth-seeded Auburn (30-10) had erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes and led 62-60 after Guy made an off-balance 3 with 7.6 seconds left. The shot snapped a drought of more than five minutes by the Cavaliers, who then sent Jared Harper to the line with 7 seconds left.

Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. SL / Getty Images

Harper made one and Auburn, with fouls to give, did so twice. With 1.5 seconds left, Virginia (34-3) got the ball to Guy in the corner. He turned and fired and Samir Doughty, hands straight up in the air, bumped into Guy's hip.

When the whistle blew, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl lost it on the sideline, pumping his fist and screaming. Later, fans watching on TV also complained when it emerged that Ty Jerome may have double dribbled on his way up the court.

Guy swished the first two free throws to tie it and Auburn called a timeout to ice him. Didn't work. He hit one more for the lead. Auburn threw a long inbound pass to Brown, but his desperation 3 was short.

The Cavaliers mobbed Guy on one end. Brown sat on the court, head hanging on the other. Auburn, in the Final Four for the first time, had its season end in a most painful way.

Jerome scored 21 points for Virginia and De'Andre Hunter had 10 of his 14 in a stellar second half.

Doughty led Auburn with 13 and Brown had 12 for Auburn, which nearly beat Virginia at its own game - with tough defense and big shots in the halfcourt.

