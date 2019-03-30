NCAA: Elite 8 schedule and results
The Elite 8 kicked off Saturday when No. 1 seed Gonzaga faced off against Texas Tech. In one of the biggest upsets so far, No. 1 seed UNC was knocked out Friday, sending Auburn to the Elite 8. Fellow No. 1 seed Duke won by two points, 75-73 over Virginia Tech. University of Kentucky also held on by two, defeating Houston 62-58.
Follow below for scores and schedule:
How to watch or live stream every game
- TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV (full game list below)
- Live streams: March Madness Live & fuboTV - start a free trial
Elite 8: Saturday schedule and scores
- No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Texas Tech 6:09 p.m. TBS (Livestream)
- No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 1 Virginia 8:49 p.m. TBS (Livestream)
Elite 8 Sunday schedue and scores
- No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky 2:20 p.m. (Livestream)
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Michigan TBS 5:05 p.m. (Livestream)
Sweet 16 results
- No. 2 Michigan State defeats No. 3 LSU 80-63 Final (Recap)
- No. 5 Auburn defeats No 1. North Carolina 97-80 Final (Recap)
- No. 1 Duke defeats No. 4 Virginia Tech 75-73 Final (Recap)
- No. 2 Kentucky defeats No. 3 Houston 62-58 Final (Recap)
- No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 4 Florida State, 72-58 Final (Recap)
- No. 3 Purdue defeats No. 2 Tennessee, 99-94 Final in OT (Recap)
- No. 3 Texas Tech defeats No. 2 Michigan 63-44 Final (Recap)
- No. 1 Virginia defeats No. 12 Oregon 53-44 Final (Recap)