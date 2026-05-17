Fighter jets crash in midair during air show at Idaho Air Force base

Two fighter jets collided in midair during an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Sunday, CBS affiliate KBOI reported.

The Mountain Home Air Force Base said in a social media post that it was locked down following an unspecified incident during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show. Responders were on the scene and an investigation was underway.

Videos posted online showed the two planes getting tangled together in midair before four parachutes opened in the sky as the planes plummeted to the ground.

Officials at the air base made an announcement that the aircrew involved in the crash were able to parachute to safety, KBOI reported.

No other information was immediately available, the 366th Fighter Wing public affairs office said.

The popular air show is a celebration of aviation history and a look at modern military capabilities and includes flying demonstrations and parachute jumps, according to the event's organizers. The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force's flight demonstration squadron, headlined the show both days.