Fifth Harmony announce hiatus to work on solo careers

Fifth Harmony announced a hiatus on Monday, saying that the members want to focus on solo careers. The women of the four-piece group thanked their fans in a statement on Twitter, saying, "Reflecting on the past six years since we started on 'X-Factor,' we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!"

The statement continued, "After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors."

The group said they are "excited and grateful" to be able to take a break in order to learn and grow. The statement added that they plan to "bring back" the experiences and perspectives to their "Fifth Harmony family." Fifth Harmony includes singers Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke.

The announcement comes just more than a year after Camila Cabello quit the group. In December 2016, after Cabello's departure, the remaining members said, "We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors."

In January, Cabello said that she was hurt by the way the group treated her after she left. The "Havana" singer said she needed to explore her individuality as an artist, but other members of the girl group allegedly stopped her from writing lyrics for Fifth Harmony songs after she collaborated in late 2015 with Shawn Mendes.

Cabello told the New York Times that she wanted to stay in the group while she was working on her solo album, but the rest of the group shut her out. She said of making her own music, "I just wanted to do that and it did not work."

Cabello said that later, after she continued to work with other producers, like Diplo, Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco, the group gave her an ultimatum, so she left.