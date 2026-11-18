Uterine fibroids — noncancerous tumors that grow on the uterus — are estimated to affect 70% to 80% of women in the U.S. But despite how common they are, the condition remains under-discussed, under-researched and underfunded.

Fibroids can cause heavy bleeding, pain, bloating and fertility problems. Yet many women, including stars like Venus Williams and Lupita Nyong'o, suffer for years in silence.

Dr. Soyini Hawkins is a board-certified gynecologist, fibroid specialist, co-founder of the Fibroid and Pelvic Wellness Center of Georgia, and co-author of "From Fibroids to Freedom, From Silence to Strength." She also knows firsthand the mental, physical and financial toll that fibroids can have on women.

This week on "Healthful," she joins me to discuss what causes fibroids, why they don't have to be the end of your fertility journey, and how you can advocate for yourself at the doctor's office.

What are fibroids?

In its simplest definition, Hawkins says, a fibroid is "a benign tumor that grows from the muscle of the uterus." Any woman of reproductive age can develop one.

Not everyone will experience symptoms, but those who do may experience changes in menstruation, heavy bleeding, pain and even infertility. Some women may notice that their clothes fit differently, if fibroids grow large enough to change the contour of the waistline. And where they are located matters.

"It's like real estate: Location, location, location," Hawkins said. "The location speaks to the symptoms that patients have."

What causes fibroids?

According to Hawkins, the simple answer is: hormones. The same hormones that allow women to carry children also help fibroids grow. It's a pattern seen in other women's health conditions like endometriosis and PCOS.

"Hormones are what I call our claim to fame," Hawkins said. When balanced, hormones give women their femininity. "It makes us beautifully women and able to carry babies and have curves and be sensual," she said, but when there is an imbalance, hormones help "tumors like fibroids grow in our uterus."

A billion-dollar problem affecting millions of women

Fibroids affect tens of millions of women, yet the condition gets little public attention. And the funding allocation reflects that: The National Institutes of Health — primarily using taxpayers' dollars — funds research on about 3,000 conditions, and fibroids rank in the bottom 40. Just $17 million a year goes toward fibroid research.

And yet, when accounting for lost productivity, missed career advancement, transfusions, hospitalizations and the cost of products, the resulting economic burden is "tremendous."

Hawkins says research estimates the cost at $34.4 billion annually. That's more than ovarian cancer, breast cancer and colon cancer combined.

The racial disparity of fibroids

Fibroids affect Black women two to three times more than White women. Hawkins says African American women experience fibroids "sometimes even more harshly, meaning they present with more symptoms." There are a number of factors, but Hawkins points to vitamin D as being a primary culprit for this disparity.

Women with darker, more melanated skin naturally have less vitamin D because melanin blocks the sun from penetrating the skin. This is great for skin health, but does inhibit the body's ability to naturally produce vitamin D.

"There's a direct connection to vitamin D in the way that fibroids grow," Hawkins said. She highly recommends every woman, regardless of skin color, take a vitamin D supplement not just for fibroids but for overall health as well.

Many women wait years before seeking treatment

"We normalize our suffering because we need to push through, we need to take care of our families and do well at work and perform and show up … and we don't want to be somewhat sidelined because of our menstruation," Hawkins said.

And some women don't even know that they can treat their fibroids.

Hawkins understands this from her own experience: Despite going to the doctor every year, her fibroids weren't discovered until her uterus measured twice the normal size.

Diagnosing and treating fibroids: You don't necessarily need a hysterectomy

The first step is simple: an ultrasound. An ultrasound is inexpensive, noninvasive and painless, and many gynecologists can do it in their offices.

If something is changing, Hawkins says, ask for imaging, "even if it's just to reassure that everything is OK."

If you're diagnosed with a fibroid, a hysterectomy doesn't have to be the immediate answer, even though uterine fibroids are the leading cause of hysterectomies in the United States.

"I refuse to say a hysterectomy is the standard of care. It shouldn't be," Hawkins said.

A procedure to remove the fibroids, known as a uterine myectomy, or myomectomy, can be just as effective in treating the condition. It can be performed noninvasively, laparoscopically (a minimally invasive surgery that creates small incisions to remove the fibroids), or with a newer technology called radiofrequency ablation, which uses heat to shrink fibroids.

The best option depends on the size and location of the fibroids, a woman's symptoms and her future plans for having children.

Fibroids don't have to be the end of your fertility journey

A common anxiety women with fibroids have is that the tumors will interfere with their ability to have children. But Hawkins doesn't want future mothers to lose hope.

In her experience, "many women actually get diagnosed with their fibroid [during] their first pregnancy ultrasound."

During her own journey with fibroids, Hawkins received a myectomy, a procedure in which fibroids are surgically removed and leave a healthy uterus. In Hawkins' case, she went on to have two children of her own.

"Advocate, advocate, advocate"

Hawkins is optimistic about the future of fibroid care, but says the key to progress is women advocating for themselves and demanding better care.

"Advocate by understanding what your body is going through and what the changes are, and bring them to your doctor. If you need a second, third, or fifth opinion because they're not hearing you, so be it."

Women wait up to four years on average before seeking medical help for their fibroids. Hawkins says that's partially because women are programmed to believe their pain is part of being female. We have been trained to push through sickness and discomfort, to take care of others rather than ourselves.

Hawkins says women don't have to suffer from fibroids, but they must "come to the doctor. Bring those concerns. Don't sit at home in that silence."