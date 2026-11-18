Women's Silent Struggle with Fibroids Many women are silently suffering from fibroids. The uterine condition impacts 70 to 80% of women but is under-discussed, under-researched and underfunded. On this episode of Healthful, Norah O'Donnell interviews Dr. Soyini Hawkins, a fibroid expert and co-founder of the Fibroid and Pelvic Wellness Center of Georgia to talk about the fibroid symptoms to watch out for. The duo discuss why Black women are more at risk and the treatment options beyond hysterectomy. Plus: Could a daily dose of vitamin D and green tea extract really shrink fibroids? More