2 million baked goods, including some sold at Dunkin', recalled in January over listeria concerns

About 2 million baked goods sold nationwide — including some doughnuts and coffee rolls purchased at Dunkin' — were recalled last month due to concerns the products might be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Manufacturer FGF Brands issued the recall involving products products before December 13, 2024, the FDA said in an enforcement report published on Wednesday. The recall went into effect on January 7, 2025, but the FDA did not issue a press release.

The recalled products included a range of chocolate, raspberry and Bavarian doughnuts, French crullers, éclairs and coffee rolls.

Dunkin' responded to a request for comment by citing a statement by FGF Brands.

In it, the company said it wanted to clarify coverage of its recall to "ensure customers have not been misled or confused."

The recall was completed in early January and came as the result of findings at one of the company's doughnut facilities in the U.S., it stated. No food had tested positive for listeria and doughnuts currently on the market are safe to eat, it added.

Listeria is the third-leading cause of death from food-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people who consume food contaminated with the bacteria don't get sick, but pregnant women, infants and older people, along with those with weakened immune systems can become seriously ill or die, the CDC stated.

An estimated 1,600 Americans are infected with listeria each year, and about 260 people die from the bacteria, the agency said.