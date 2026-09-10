Fire on ferry off Philippines leaves dozens missing, kills at least 5

Manila, Philippines — A fire that burned overnight on a passenger ferry off the western Philippines left dozens of people missing Thursday and killed at least five.

So far, 43 people have been rescued, Coast Guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said. An intense and widespread search was on for the unaccounted for.

The ferry MV June Aster was afloat but listing after the fire was put out. The blaze started Wednesday evening. Tendrils of smoke still wafted over the charred vessel by midday Thursday.

The ferry MV June Aster is seen on Sept. 10, 2026, following an onboard fire off Palawan, Philippines. Philippine Coast Guard /Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images

"We are continuing search-and-rescue operations," she said, with a Coast Guard ship and high-speed response boats joined by a military vessel and other government boats, private volunteers and fishermen.

The Coast Guard made a radio broadcast to nearby ships to be on the lookout for passengers from the ferry, and it coordinated with coastal villages in case any passengers drifted to shore.

In this image provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a survivor is assisted as he gets out of a small boat after being rescued from a burning ferry off Palawan province, Philippines, on Sept. 9, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard via AP

Images of nighttime rescue efforts showed Coast Guard personnel tossing life jackets to survivors as the ferry burned in the background. Passengers were helped into smaller boats that took them to shallow water, and body bags were laid out at what looked like a port.

The ferry had sailed from the capital Manila and was near its destination of Coron in Palawan province when the fire started around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Bad weather and big waves challenged rescuers. The ferry was around 4 nautical miles off Coron's village of Turda when it sent a distress signal, but strong sea currents had dragged it to a distance of 7.68 nautical miles off Turda.

Rescuers were using drift-modeling tools to identify areas where people may have been carried by currents, the Reuters news agency reported.

Cayabyab said it was unclear what caused the fire, which one survivor said may have begun in the cargo hold, and the Coast Guard was coordinating with the shipping company and maritime authorities to get more details.

She said 134 people were on board, 117 of them passengers and 17 crew. There was no information about any foreigners on board.

Ferries are a common transportation method in the Philippine archipelago. Sea accidents are not uncommon due to storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines, killing more than 4,300 people in the world's deadliest peacetime maritime disaster.