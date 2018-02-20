Fergie apologizes for rendition of national anthem at NBA All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — Fergie is responding after viewers exploded on social media over her jazzy rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. She said that she tried her best and wanted to "try something special."

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," the Grammy-winning singer said in a statement Monday. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Fergie's slow, bluesy rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Sunday night wasn't particularly well received at Staples Center or on social media before the 67th edition of the NBA's annual showcase. A low chuckle rumbled through the sold-out arena after she finished the first line of the song with a throaty growl on "the dawn's early light."

As CBS Los Angeles reported, many on social media called Fergie's version the "worst rendition ever." Some said she butchered the song. Others just hated it… a lot.

Roseanne Barr -- whose notorious performance of the song at a 1990 Padres/Reds baseball game included spitting and grabbing her crotch, causing a national uproar -- said even her rendition was better than Fergie's.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Golden State All-Star Draymond Green captured the mood -- and became an instant GIF -- when he was shown open-mouthed on the scoreboard and the television broadcast in apparent confusion over Fergie's unique vocal stylings. Green then chuckled to himself after realizing he was on TV.

Even Draymond was laughing pic.twitter.com/R8itTpUAD8 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 19, 2018

Six-time NBA All-Star and now commentator Charles Barkley joked that he "needed a cigarette" after Fergie's performance during the TNT halftime show.

Fans throughout the star-studded crowd reacted with varying levels of bemusement and enthusiasm while her languid, 2 ½-minute version of the song continued. Although Fergie was on pitch, her tempo, musical accompaniment and sexy delivery were not exactly typical for a sporting event or a patriotic song.

After a forceful finish, Fergie finally got big cheers when she shouted, "Let's play some basketball!"

The former Black Eyed Peas singer, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, is from nearby Hacienda Heights, California.

Former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal leaped to Fergie's defense, saying: "Fergie, I love you. It was different. It was sexy. I liked it. Leave her alone."

Others on social media weren't as kind, with criticism of the performance outpacing the positive reviews.

The Forum in nearby Inglewood, California, was the site of arguably the most famous national anthem in sports history during another NBA All-Star Game 35 years ago.

Marvin Gaye's touching rhythm-and-blues version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 1983 game was initially criticized, but has since gained widespread acceptance as a groundbreaking musical performance.

Instead, Fergie is more likely to join the long list of curious versions of the anthem, even though she showed far more impressive vocal chops than the likes of Roseanne Barr or Carl Lewis.